Surveillance photos show robbery at Wichita convenience store

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Police are looking for woman who robbed Wichita convenience store. It happened last Wednesday at the C-Store in the 800 block of South Oliver.

A 50-year-old employee stated that an unknown suspect entered the business armed with a silver handgun and demanded money. Money was taken by the suspect who then fled the store on foot.

If anyone has information, call Crime Stoppers at 316 267-2111 or case detectives at 316-268-4407.

