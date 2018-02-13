Residents share opposition to proposed cell tower location

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A proposed cell tower in the Riverside neighborhood near the river has people divided.

Tuesday, a public meeting was held by the Riverside Citizens’ Association met to debate the issue.

And, they said they don’t want the tower in that location.

“It’s a big tall thing that is basically what we think in an inappropriate place,” said Doug Ballard, a Riverside resident.

APC Towers, out of North Carolina, proposed the project on the land owned by local developer Rob Snyder.

It would include a tower 100 feet tall at 707 west 13th street.

The company says the tower is to provide better coverage for T-Mobile in the area.

One Wichita resident agreed it could benefit the area, in a post on Facebook.

Kathy Camden wrote: “There is another much larger area near a T-Mobile tower site here where my neighborhood is using it for a community garden! Plus it would prevent that land from commercial development.”

But some Riverside residents say, the project would ruin the aesthetics of the historic area.

“Something like the riverfront, once you go in and start developing that, it’s kind of hard to go back and undevelop it,” said Joe Combs, a Riverside resident. “So, I think we really think we need to take a strong look at this.”

We reached out to the developer who owns the land Tuesday and did not get a call back.