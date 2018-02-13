Record amount of sick-calls may be good sign

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – It’s no big shock that people are calling in sick from work but what is surprising is the record amounts of people doing so. Even doctor’s offices are short-staffed due to sick calls.

“We have had quite a few staff members call in sick,” said local physician assistant, Kathy Tyndall.

Though a mass amount of sick calls at the same time may make it hard on your boss, Tyndall says it’s the best thing you can do for your coworkers.

“We’re really good at sharing things that we shouldn’t and not as good at sharing the things that we should.”

That’s the docs way of saying, stay home! Don’t share that terrible cough or chilling fever with your coworkers. USD 259 nurse, Kris Pfeifer agrees, adding that this rule goes for your children as well.

“Do not send your children to school if they are running a fever or if you’re giving them medicine to keep their fever down,” said nurse Pfeifer. “The official policy of the school district is they are to stay home until they are fever free for 24 hours without medicine.”

She adds that some schools are sending up to 20 kids home per week because they are noticeably sick.

“Wash your hands, drink lots of water and get rest,” said Tyndall. “Also, use the over-the counter medicine as you can and if they’re not working within 24 hours, give your primary care a call.”

If you do not have health insurance to be seen at a larger hospital, Grace Med and Hunter clinic both accept walk-ins.

