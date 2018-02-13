Quick start leads Canada to 4-1 victory vs. Finland

Meghan Agosta inched closer to a Canadian record with another stellar performance in the preliminary round of the 2018 PyeongChang Olympics as her squad topped Team Finland 4-1 Monday.

Agosta, 31, scored her 16th Olympic goal as she took sole possession of second place on Canada’s women’s all-time Olympic scoring list, pulling her within three of Hayley Wickenheiser.

Finland had eyes on medaling in this year’s competiton but had to face both North American powerhouses in its first two games of the 2018 Winter Games.

Just 35 seconds into the first period, Melodie Daoust intercepted a pass in the neutral zone and fed Aghosta to give Canada a 1-0 lead.

Daoust added a goal of her own at 8:19 of the middle frame. She patiently waited for a sliding Finnish defender to move out of the way before firing a wrist shot past goaltender Noora Raty to give Canada a 3-0 lead.

Finland scored at 7:17 of the final frame when 44-year-old Rikka Valila scored her first of the tournament.

Jillian Saulnier became the first Nova Scotian to score a goal in Olympic women’s hockey when she neatly buried a breakaway late in the second period.