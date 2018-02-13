Protester asked to leave city council meeting

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Explosive moments at today’s city council meeting when a protester was asked to leave for disrupting the meeting.

It came after statements over a swatting call that ended in the officer-involved shooting of Andrew Finch and transparency in the police department.

Other speakers at the meeting were divided over how the Wichita Police Department has handled the case.

“I think Chief Ramsay might consider setting higher standards with no doubts in an officer’s mind what the consequences will be for poor judgement or fatal mistakes.”

“There has been accusations against our Police Chief Ramsay that he was not doing a good job. That is a lie. He has done well in our city. That doesn’t mean that there isn’t room for improvement. We all have that room.”

The district attorney’s office is still investigating the police shooting of Andrew Finch to determine whether charges will be filed.

Meanwhile, Lisa Finch, Andrew’s mother is expected in Topeka as legislators consider a bill that would make swatting a crime punishable by 10 to 40 years in prison.

Representatives John Carmichael and John Whitmer introduced the the bill, HB 2581 in response to Finch’s death.

