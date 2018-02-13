Police searching for suspect in southeast Wichita bank robbery

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police are investigating a bank robbery. It happened Tuesday morning just after 9:30 a.m. at the Capitol Federal Savings Bank in the 4000 block of East Harry.

Police said four employees and a security guard were inside the bank when the suspect came in and demanded money. Before running, officers tell KSN the suspect dropped a bag on the floor saying there was a bomb inside. The bomb squad is now investigating to see what is inside.

“We evacuated the building, moved the employees to a safe environment, and have basically secured the perimeter of the bank, called in our bomb team,” said Sgt. Dan Binkley.

