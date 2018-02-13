Liberal comes out ahead in annual International Pancake Day Race

LIBERAL, Kan. (KSNW) – Liberal celebrated a win the annual International Pancake Day Race.

The pancake race is a tradition that stretches back to 1950 when women in Olney, England began competing against women in Liberal to see who could run the fastest foot race while flipping pancakes in a frying pan.

This year’s Liberal winner is 22-year-old Gaby Covarrubias. She edged Olney’s winner by three seconds.

The tradition started when a busy housewife in Olney arrived at church still clutching her frying pan with a pancake in it. Liberal then challenged Olney, and it’s been a friendly trans-Atlantic competition ever since.

