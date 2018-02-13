Fire damages storage warehouse at Wichita’s Joyland

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Fire damaged an old warehouse at Joyland in south Wichita. The call came in to 911 dispatch shortly before 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.

When the call about the fire came into the 911 dispatch center, it was originally reported as a school fire at Sowers Elementary.  However, when firefighters arrived on the scene they found smoke coming from a large storage facility on the property of the abandoned Joyland amusement park. Because of the size of the fire and the condition of the building, the commanders decided to fight the fire from outside the building.

Firefighters also fought a grass fire near the building and I-135. Fire officials on the scene said the building fire started the grass fire that was close to I-135.

The cause of the fire and a damage estimate were not immediately available.

No one was hurt in the blaze.

