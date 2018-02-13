Colyer to announce next Lt. Governor Tuesday night

By Published:
Gov. Jeff Colyer

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Kansas Governor Jeff Colyer will announce his selection for the state’s next Lt. Governor Tuesday night.

Colyer is expected to make the announcement at the beginning of the Kansas Livestock Association’s Legislative dinner at 7 p.m.

Colyer, the state’s longest-serving lieutenant governor, replaced former GOP Gov. Sam Brownback immediately after Brownback stepped down to become U.S. ambassador-at-large for international religious freedom. Colyer, a 57-year-old surgeon, took the oath for his new office on Feb. 1.

Related Posts

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s