EMPORIA, Kan. (KSNT) – Emergency officials are investigating a fatal accident near Emporia.

The driver of a semi died after a rollover Tuesday morning on southbound I-35. The semi was hauling plastics and caught fire.

The victim’s name will be released after family is notified. No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

