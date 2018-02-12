Wichita Mayor Jeff Longwell reacts to President Trump’s infrastructure plan

By Published: Updated:

WASHINGTON (KSNW DC Bureau) – President Donald Trump unveiled his new $1.5 trillion infrastructure plan at the White House today to an audience of state and local officials from around the country.

The administration has been developing the plan for the past year. Wichita Mayor Jeff Longwell was in attendance.

“We don’t want the dollars to simply flow from Washington, we want to be apart of that decision-making process,” he said.

Longwell said right now the city of Wichita is responsible for any new projects and paying for it.

“We’ve put $1 billion dollars into a highway that simply runs through the middle of town and local dollars.”

President Trump said his $1.5 trillion dollar infrastructure plan would help repair and rebuild areas including highways, bridges and waterways.

“The problems the state have and local leaders have with funding the infrastructure is horrendous. And we will build, we will maintain.”

Under the president’s plan, the federal government would contribute $200 billion dollars, forcing state and local officials to pick up the rest.

Critics of the plan say $200 billion is not nearly enough federal help, but Longwell says it’s still an improvement.

“We’re picking up the entire tab now, and so we haven’t had a lot of federal support in building our infrastructure.”

Congress still needs to approve the plan. The White House says lawmakers from both parties will sit down with President Trump on Wednesday to continue the discussion.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow and like us on Facebook and Twitter.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s