Wichita Mayor Jeff Longwell reacts to President Trump’s infrastructure plan

WASHINGTON (KSNW DC Bureau) – President Donald Trump unveiled his new $1.5 trillion infrastructure plan at the White House today to an audience of state and local officials from around the country.

The administration has been developing the plan for the past year. Wichita Mayor Jeff Longwell was in attendance.

“We don’t want the dollars to simply flow from Washington, we want to be apart of that decision-making process,” he said.

Longwell said right now the city of Wichita is responsible for any new projects and paying for it.

“We’ve put $1 billion dollars into a highway that simply runs through the middle of town and local dollars.”

President Trump said his $1.5 trillion dollar infrastructure plan would help repair and rebuild areas including highways, bridges and waterways.

“The problems the state have and local leaders have with funding the infrastructure is horrendous. And we will build, we will maintain.”

Under the president’s plan, the federal government would contribute $200 billion dollars, forcing state and local officials to pick up the rest.

Critics of the plan say $200 billion is not nearly enough federal help, but Longwell says it’s still an improvement.

“We’re picking up the entire tab now, and so we haven’t had a lot of federal support in building our infrastructure.”

Congress still needs to approve the plan. The White House says lawmakers from both parties will sit down with President Trump on Wednesday to continue the discussion.

