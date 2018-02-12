Wichita man charged with operating gambling business

By Published: Updated:
Poker Rooms Decline
Gambling (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A Wichita man was charged Monday in federal court with operating illegal gambling businesses.

Jack Oxler, 41, Wichita, was charged with one count of operating an illegal poker gambling business and one count of operating an illegal sports betting business.

If convicted, he faces up to five years in federal prison and a fine up to $250,000 on each count.

The FBI, the Wichita Police Department and the Internal Revenue Service investigated. Assistant U.S. Attorney Aaron Smith and Assistant U.S. Attorney Mona Furst are prosecuting.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow and like us on Facebook and Twitter.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s