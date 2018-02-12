Wichita man charged in YMCA rape to make another court appearance

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A Wichita area man accused of sexually assaulting a 3-year-old girl at the Downtown YMCA location will make another appearance in court.

Caleb Gaston is scheduled for a first appearance at 2:30 p.m. in the latest case. Last week, he was arrested on suspicion of aggravated indecent liberties with a child that occurred on Jan. 24.

Gaston has been charged with the rape of a 4-year-old girl at a YMCA on Jan. 29. He worked at the Greater Wichita YMCA’s Kid Zones. The CEO vowed to make changes to ensure the safety of children.

