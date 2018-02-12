Wichita business owners watching out for fake money

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) A steal of a deal.

What some counterfeiters were hoping to cash in on using fake money at local businesses.

You’ll need the real money if are going to make a purchase of any kind.

Anything else just simply won’t cut it.

“I have seen everything from fake hundreds to fake ones,” says Four Aces Smoke and Liquor Manager Chris Mefford.

Carver Ostmeyer, owner of Little Caesars on South Seneca, says “It is what it is I guess. We just have to keep teaching our people what to do and how to watch for it.”

Mefford has pretty much seen it all. He knows what’s real, and what isn’t.

“Some of the fakes are pretty bad. Like the fake 100 that I caught I knew it was fake immediately. The watermark was printed on the bill. It was just really obvious,” says Mefford.

But he will admit, recently a ten-dollar bill almost had him fooled. Ever since they have been keeping an extra eye on all money coming through the store.

“The color is just a little bit off. This one is just a little bit darker,” explains Mefford. “A lot of people don’t use the right paper. You can tell it is fake.”

According to the Secret Service, which handles counterfeit money claims, making fake money is simple.

Before you had to be skilled in using a printing press but that’s not the case these days.

Ostmeyer at Little Caesars says they are refreshing staff on what to look for.

“We are teaching them to just look it up in the lights and you can see the holograms on there. The president faces. Mostly, it is just the feel of the paper. On most of the fakes they are not good enough to tell just by touching them.”

Secret service agents says while it is an easy crime to commit you may want to re-think doing it because it is a federal crime and if caught you could face up to 20 years in prison.