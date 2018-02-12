White House says Trump takes domestic violence seriously

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House is defending President Donald Trump’s failure to acknowledge the women who accused former staff secretary Rob Porter of domestic violence.

White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders tells reporters that Trump and the entire administration take domestic violence very seriously. And she says the president believes that all allegations need to be investigated thoroughly.

Sanders says she spoke directly with the president and he had “relayed that message directly to me.”

Trump complained on Twitter over the weekend that, “Peoples lives are being shattered and destroyed by a mere allegation. Some are true and some are false.” He also said he wished Porter well in his future career.