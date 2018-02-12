Olympic Preview: Men’s 1500m

The Dutch have won six of nine speed skating medals so far in PyeongChang, building off of their dominance in Sochi. Once again the Netherlands have a strong chance of taking various medals.

For the U.S., Joey Mantia has a chance of earning the nations first speed skating medal of 2018.

U.S. athletes to watch:

Who’s competing: Shani Davis, Joey Mantia, Brian Hansen

Joey Mantia: Mantia had promising showings on the World Cup circuit earlier this season, winning a silver in the 1500m in Stavanger. Mantia also won the event at U.S. Trials. While he is not always consistent, Mantia has the skillset and speed to contend in the 1500m.

Shani Davis: Davis owns two silver medals in this event from Turin and Vancouver. Recently, Davis was on the World Cup podium twice during the 2016-17 season. With a medal of any color Davis will join Eric Heiden and Chad Henrick as the most decorated male American speed skaters in Olympic history.

International field

Koen Verweij, Netherlands: Verweij was unable to train for a year due to a kidney issue after the 2014 Games. Since his return, Verweij finished on the World Cup podium twice in this event in the 2016-17 season. In Sochi, Verweij missed out on the 1500m gold by three thousandths of a second, something that motivated him in his return to health.

Kjeld Nuis, Netherlands: Nuis is the reigning world champion and is making his Olympic debut in 2018 at the age of 28. Twice, Nuis barely missed out on making the Dutch Olympic team, feeding his motivation for these Games. In the past, Nuis has struggled to perform at big events, which raises concern about how he will perform on the biggest stage in speed skaing.

Others to look out for: Sverre Lunde Pedersen (NOR), Bart Swings (BEL), and Patrick Roest (NED)

2014 Olympic medalists:

1. Zbigniew Brodka (POL)

2. Koen Verweij (NED)

3. Denny Morrison (CAN)

2017 World Championships medalists

1. Kjeld Nuis (NED)

2. Denis Yuskov (RUS)

3. Sven Kramer (NED)