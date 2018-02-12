Man dies in weekend crash on icy Kansas highway

By Published:
Police lights (KSN File Photo)

LYNDON, Kan. (AP) – Authorities say a Missouri man has been struck and killed on an icy Kansas highway.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says the crash happened Saturday when a car went off the side of Interstate 35 in Osage County, about 35 miles east of Emporia. The car struck a full-size van that was legally parked in the median and two people who were on foot. The men were rushed to hospitals, where 49-year-old Robert Groh, of Raymore, Missouri, was pronounced dead.

The Michigan man driving the car and his passenger weren’t hurt.

