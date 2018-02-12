Kansas veteran has emotional reunion with lost service dog

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – “I consider him family. He’s- without him, I was lost,” said Wesley Marrs of his German Shepherd Mattis.

Marrs and Mattis have been inseparable since they met for the first time in August.

Marrs, a Marine Corps veteran, decided to get Mattis after speaking with the Midwest Battle Buddies, a local non-profit that trains service dogs.

It’s a decision he says has had a major impact on his life.

“I went from isolating myself and not wanting to get out, really high anxiety,” he said.

So, when Mattis went missing in Hutchinson on Saturday night, Marrs’ safety net was taken away from him.

“It was hard to sleep,” he said. “It was hard to just get out of the house and just be social. I couldn’t do it.”

But, Sunday night Marrs received the good news from the Hutchinson Humane Society that his furry companion had been found.

“To have him back was a big relief for me,” said Marrs. “I cried a little bit when I was holding him and hugging him.”

And Marrs says he wants other veterans to have the same opportunities he’s had through the Midwest Battle Buddies.

“It’s helped to you know, socialize with veterans that are dealing with a lot of things and you know that you’re not alone,” he said.

Marrs doesn’t want to be separated from Mattis again.

Monday, he got a chip put in right after picking Mattis up from the Humane Society.

If you are also in need of a service dog, you can contact the Midwest Battle Buddies at (316) 734-9473.