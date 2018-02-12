Friends University to host 25th Annual Jazz Festival

By Published: Updated:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – More than 35 middle school, high school and junior college bands will visit Friends University to celebrate and participate in the 25th Annual Jazz Festival.

It well be held February 16 – 17 in Sebits Auditorium at Riney Fine Arts Center.

The festival will feature Friends University Jazz Vocal Ensemble, as well as guests from across Kansas and seven different states!

All daytime activities are free and open to the public.

For more information and to buy tickets, be sure to visit friends.edu/jazzfestival.

