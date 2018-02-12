Family of toddler killed, responds to proposed legislation

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Department of Children and families is trying to be more transparent when a child dies in it’s custody. A new bill at the capitol would allow DCF to release more information related to the death. Governor Jeff Colyer released a statement outlining the proposed legislation. Among the improvements Colyer adds a list of information to be released:
- The age and sex of the child;
- The date of the fatality;
- A summary related to the department’s processes and procedures of any previous reports of abuse or neglect received by the secretary involving the child and the findings of any said reports; and
- Any department-recommended services provided for the child.