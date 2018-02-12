Elliott’s Answer: Austin Reaves vs. Conner Frankamp

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Conner Frankamp and Austin Reaves have both done a lot for this Wichita State Shockers Men’s Basketball team, and in this week’s Elliott’s Answer, the opinion was posed that Reaves will be more consistent than Frankamp has been.

Elliott responded that in some ways, Austin already is more consistent than Conner. But in terms of who he’d want to take a wide open shot with the game on the line…Elliott was sticking with the sharpshooter from Wichita North!

If you’ve got a sports question or opinion you want to share, send it to sports@ksn.com, or to Elliott’s Facebook page or Twitter page. It can be a video, a post, or a tweet. Elliott will pick one and talk about it on Monday’s KSN News at 10!

