DCF introduces legislation to increase transparency in child’s death

TOPEKA, Kan. (CAPITOL BUREAU) – The Department for Children and Families introduced a new legislation to increase transparency in a child’s death.

House Bill 2728 adds language to K.S.A 38-2212 (Child in Need of Care code). If a child dies as the result of abuse or neglect the secretary of DCF would release the following information upon request; the age and sex of the child, the date of the death, a summary related to the department’s processes of any previous reports of abuse or neglect, and any department-recommended services provided for the child.

“We have seen far too many children killed at the hands of their caregivers, acts that can be described as nothing short of evil,” Governor Colyer said. “The public often asks how something like this can happen, and although this legislation may not fully answer that, it will help Kansans learn about steps that may or may not have been taken to save a child’s life. This bill is another important step in increasing transparency and public trust in state government.”

DCF Secretary Gina Meier-Hummel said the legislation shows the agency is taking steps towards improvement.

“I feel strongly this new legislation will allow us to share more information, thus answering many questions the public has, in a timely manner when these unfortunate tragedies occur,” Secretary Meier-Hummel said. “The agencies ultimate goal is to keep Kansas children safe and when tragedy occurs the public deserves to know what our involvement with a family has been. This bill balances answering questions and holding the agency accountable with a family’s right to privacy.”

The bill is in the House Judiciary committee, no hearing has been scheduled.

According to a news release from the Governor’s office, Under the federal Child Abuse Prevention and Treatment Act (CAPTA), states must generally preserve confidentiality of child abuse and neglect records and not allow disclosure to the public, as one requirement to receiving federal funding. The disclosure of the information proposed in HB 2728 is allowed under CAPTA, as it applies only in instances of a child fatality resulting from abuse or neglect.

