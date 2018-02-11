Update: Hutchinson veteran reunited with lost service dog

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) – A Hutchinson man has located his lost service dog that went missing.

The service dog, Mattis, disappeared Saturday after going outside to use the bathroom.

Mattis did not have his service vest on at the time when he ran off. He turned up the Hutchinson Animal Shelter. The dog and his owner, Wesley, were reunited over the noon hour.

