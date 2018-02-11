Two arrested in connection with deadly southeast Wichita shooting

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police have arrested a second man in connection to a homicide on Sunday night. It happened at the home in the 900 block of South Pineridge Street.

Police said the 18-year-old victim, identified as Donte Devore, was at the home with several others when three to four armed suspects knocked on the front door. A fight started, and Devore was shot and killed.

Shortly after the shooting, police arrested a 17-year-old suspect near Lincoln and Rock Road. On Tuesday, an 18-year-old man was arrested. According to jail booking records, he has been identified as Lascottric Yarbrough. The 17-year-old hasn’t been identified because he is a juvenile.

Police are still working to find the others involved.

If anyone has information, call detectives at 268-4182 or Crime Stoppers 267-2111.

