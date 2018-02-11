Trump to unveil $1.5 trillion infrastructure plan

By Published: Updated:
Donald Trump
President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with campaign volunteer Shane Bouvet, in the Oval Office of the White House, Friday, Feb. 9, 2018, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump on Monday will unveil his long-awaited infrastructure plan.

It is a $1.5 billion proposal that fulfills a number of campaign goals but relies heavily on state and local governments to produce much of the funding.

The administration’s plan is centered on using $200 billion in federal money to leverage local and state tax dollars to fix America’s infrastructure.

Trump has repeatedly blamed the “crumbling” state of the nation’s roads and highways for preventing the American economy from reaching its full potential.

Many in Washington believe that Trump should have begun his term a year ago with an infrastructure push, one that could have garnered bipartisan support. Early reaction to the proposal has been divided.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s