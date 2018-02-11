“Pretty bomb” churros help ease snowboarder Chloe Kim’s nerves

Churros help Chloe Kim with nerves

NBC Olympics.com Published:

If you think you’re under pressure, just try being Chloe Kim. The 17-year-old U.S. halfpipe snowboarder is set to make her highly anticipated Olympic debut on Feb. 12 in PyeongChang with the whole world watching.

So what does Kim do to relieve stress and shake out nerves? She snacks on “pretty bomb” churros, according to her Feb. 11 tweet. After tweeting about how nervous she was feeling, Kim is now a proponent of food-based calming techniques.

When she was just 13, the Californian was too young for the 2014 Sochi Games, but four years later, the multiple X Games, World Snowboard Tour and Winter Youth Olympics winner is considered a big contender in the women’s halfpipe. Known for being a 1080 machine, Kim is able to add style and flare to difficult moves.

If she can nab a podium spot, she could become the youngest American woman to win an Olympic medal in snowboarding, breaking Kelly Clark’s 2002 gold medal at age 18. As such a young snowboarder, Kim’s Olympic future is bright, even looking beyond PyeongChang.

An Olympic debut in PyeongChang is an added bonus for Kim since she is a first generation Korean-American who still has family living in South Korea.

Related Posts

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s