One arrested in connection with deadly southeast Wichita shooting

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – An 18-year-old man has died from his injuries after being shot late Sunday night.

When officers arrived at the home in the 900 block of South Pineridge Street, they discovered the man with multiple gunshot wounds.

“Detectives learned the 18-year-old victim was at residence with three other males,” said Lt. Todd Ojile, Wichita Police Department. “While the were inside the house, unknown individuals knocked on the front door. When they went to answer, three to four unknown suspects entered the home armed with handguns.”

The victim and a suspect were involved in a confrontation when shots were fired.  He was transported to an area hospital where he later died.

Police arrested a 17-year-old suspect near Lincoln and Rock Road. They are still looking for at least three others.

If anyone has information, call detectives at 268-4182 or Crime Stoppers 267-2111. Officials said the name of the victim hasn’t been released.

