Mirai Nagasu makes history and Twitter reacts

Four years ago Mirai Nagasu was at home watching the Sochi Olympics. Tonight she made history, officially becoming the first American female to land the triple Axel at the Olympics. Of course everyone took to Twitter to react.
 
Kristi Yamaguchi knows how hard Nagasu worked.
 
Jeremy Abbott said what we were all thinking.
 
 
Ashley Wagner knows how fierce Nagasu is.
 
Meryl Davis couldn’t use enough emojis to describe the moment.
 
 
Olympic champion Scott Hamilton knows how great she must have felt.
 
The reaction from her teammates was priceless.
 
Actor Reese Witherspoon chimed in.
 
 
Fellow Olympians made sure to tweet their support.
 
Olympian Elana Meyers Taylor saw history at her first event as a fan.
 
 
Wikipedia users were quick to adjust her bio.
 
Here’s how most of us feel about the triple Axel.
 
It couldn’t have been a better night for these two.
 

