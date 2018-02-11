Hutchinson veteran looking for lost service dog

By Published:
Mattis (Photo courtesy Chip Neumann)

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) – A Hutchinson man is looking for his service dog that went missing Saturday night.

According to a friend of the man, the service dog, Mattis, disappeared after going outside to use the bathroom.

Mattis is a black German Shepard. He did not have his service vest on at the time when he ran off. He went missing in the area of N. Elm and 5th Avenue.

If you have Mattis or have seen him running around, please call 316-260-0435 or 620-204-0792.

