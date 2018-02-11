Experts say water your yards, plants during dry months

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – There isn’t a part of the state that isn’t dealing with drought.

This dry and windy winter hits yards and plants hard and Brady Nursery says it’s important to remember to water.

Giving plants, what mother nature hasn’t provided.

“The last big rain here we had here at Brady Nursery was in October,” said Cathy Brady, Brady Nursery.

Cathy Brady says this winter, they’re trying to make up for the lack of moisture.

They’ve ran sprinklers for six hours one day because they have thousands of plants to care for. Brady says that homeowners need to do the same.

“Anyone that’s planted new grass or new sod or over-seeded your yard, you really need to go out on a warm day and water it,” said Brady.

Brady recommends choosing a day about every two weeks when it’s 45 degrees outside to water.

If you’re not sure if your lawn and trees need some help, you can use a simple stick to easily find out.

“Right there, and then right here, you can scratch this and you can get the stick going in the ground,” said Brady.

The problem with the drought is that it can damage the roots of lawns and trees especially on younger plants.

And don’t think you could accidentally over-water right now.

“I’ve got pretty heavy soil on the west side of town and we’ve never had water standing,” said Brady.

If using the garden hose or sprinkler, Brady says it’s important to remember to dry them out so they don’t freeze up the next time you want to use them.