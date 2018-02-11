AZ police look for woman who left newborn at airport

CNN Published:
Airport security footage shows the woman police are looking for in reference to an abandoned newborn at the airport. (Photo courtesy CNN)

TUSCON, AZ. (CNN) – Authorities in Tuscon, Arizona, are still looking for the mother of a newborn baby who was left with a note in a bathroom at the city’s airport.. The airport authority released a video and chilling new details this week about the January 14 incident.

After getting a 911 call about an abandoned newborn baby, airport security immediately started searching the airport’s surveillance video.

The caller said someone left the child with a note in a bathroom and he was wrapped in a blanket.

Authorities believe the woman gave birth inside the airport, but then carried the baby to a family changing room in the baggage claim area and abandoned the infant on a changing table with the letter.

The first part of the note appeared to be written from the newborn’s perspective, asking to be taken to authorities so they can find him a good home. The second half appeared to be the mother’s plea, saying she just wants what is best for him.

Airports are not commonly designated as safe havens for abandoning babies.

The woman remains unidentified and a news report says criminal charges have yet to be determined.

The baby is under the custody of the state department of child safety.

