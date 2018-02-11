Attacking Vikings react to Simen Hegstad Krueger’s amazing comeback gold

Simen Hegstad Krueger could not have predicted this is how he would win his first Olympic medal.

Krueger on Sunday collided with two Olympic Athletes from Russia — Andrey Larkov and Denis Spitsov — and broke a pole after the men’s 30km skiathlon got underway the Alpensia Cross-Country Centre in PyeongChang, South Korea.

At the 6km mark, Krueger found himself 37.8 seconds behind from the leader. And then magic happened.

The 24-year-old Norwegian erased an enormous deficit to take the lead with 5 kilometers left and win his first Olympic gold medal in his first Winter Olympics.

“I thought it was going to be the worst day of my life with the start I had,” Krueger told VG, “when I was lying on the ground with a broken pole and a ski through my bib number.”

And his amazing comeback didn’t go unnoticed, either. Not by his dad or by two Attacking Vikings.

“It was a little incredible, I have to say,” Lars Krueger told Dagbladet. “It was a nightmare start and the curtains started to fall. but that it ended like that is fantastic. Of course it’s huge. I am very, very proud.”

Norwegian alpine skier Kjetil Jansrud tweeted (translated into English): “Oh my god! From a fall to Olympic — what an inspiration. 3 x Norway! Sick.”

Aksel Lund Svindal, another member of the Attacking Vikings tweeted: “Sick!!! Krueger gives me goose bumps. 3 x Norway. Inspiring ;)”

If you’d like to know more about the Attacking Vikings, watch the video below.