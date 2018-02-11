4-vehicle crash in McPherson County leaves 1 dead

MCPHERSON COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Highway Patrol says one man is dead after crashing into a semi-truck Saturday.

Troopers tell us it happened just before 10 p.m. on I-135, about 3 miles northeast of Moundridge.

They say 25-year-old Tyler Loomis was headed north on the highway when, for an unknown reason, he went through the median and crashed into a semi.

The collision sent the semi into a guardrail.

Loomis was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash report shows two more vehicles were involved in the incident, but does not say how.

