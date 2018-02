WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Sedgwick County dispatchers say one person is in critical condition after being shot in east Wichita.

They tell us it happened around 9 p.m. in the 900 block of South Pineridge Street. That’s in the area of Edgemoor and Lincoln.

KSN has a crew on the way to the scene and will bring you the latest information during our KSN at 10 newscast.