WSU women’s basketball team in accident

By Published:
WSU Shockers Logo 16:9

WICHITA, Kansas (KSNW) — The bus carrying the Wichita State women’s basketball team was involved in an accident on Saturday evening.

According to a press release from the university, the team was on the way to Koch Arena from the Wichita airport when there was an accident. There are no injuries reported of any student-athlete or university personnel.

The cause of the crash has not been released. Wichita State University has not released any other details surrounding the accident.

Stay with KSN for more details as they become available.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s