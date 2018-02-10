WSU women’s basketball team in accident

WICHITA, Kansas (KSNW) — The bus carrying the Wichita State women’s basketball team was involved in an accident on Saturday evening.

According to a press release from the university, the team was on the way to Koch Arena from the Wichita airport when there was an accident. There are no injuries reported of any student-athlete or university personnel.

The cause of the crash has not been released. Wichita State University has not released any other details surrounding the accident.

