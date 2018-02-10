Wichita State Wins vs UConn

WICHITA, Kan. – No. 22/21 Wichita State hit 14 threes to squash visiting UConn, 95-74, Saturday evening and earn head coach Gregg Marshall his 150th victory at Charles Koch Arena.

Marshall has lost just 21 campus home games in 11 seasons at WSU for an .877 winning percentage.

The Shockers shot 50 percent from long range, drilling 14-of-28 attempts. The effort fell one shy of the school’s single-game record but nonetheless made history. It was the team’s 14th game with double-digit threes, breaking their mark from a season ago when they did it 13 times in 36 contests.