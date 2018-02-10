U.S. skater Bradie Tennell’s very lonnng journey to Pyeongchang

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea (AP) – U.S. women’s figure skating champion Bradie Tennell is known for being unflappable.

Her patience certainly was tested during her journey to the Pyeongchang Olympics.

Tennell and coach Denise Myers were scheduled to leave Chicago for a flight to San Francisco, then on to Seoul. Due to weather concerns, their flight was moved up a day from last Monday to Sunday.

That didn’t help much because of flight crew issues, and after the plane sat on the runway for what Myers estimated was more than three hours, it was sent back to the gate.

Eventually, they got to San Francisco near midnight PST. Tennell had an early morning practice in Fremont, California – she’s a very early riser, some days at 4:30 a.m. – that they made. But the trip back to the airport and then long security lines made things “very close,” Myers said.

Then came the lengthy flight to Seoul, a train ride down to the Olympic site – and more practices.

Tennell’s first session was very sloppy, and Myers cited jetlag and having to make some quick turnarounds. Saturday’s practice was much cleaner.

Myers sees a silver (or golden) lining in all those hassles.

“Bradie is very resilient and she bounces right back,” Myers said. “But anything that upsets the apple cart is good. It teaches you lessons on how to be resilient and battle back.”