Suicide prevention group’s goal is public outreach

SEDGWICK COUNTY, Kans. (KSNW) – A member of the Sedgwick County Suicide Prevention Coalition says the group’s focus this year is to educate more members of the community on suicide.

Also the founder of the Stop Suicide ICT group, Nicole Fenoglio, says they want to make people more aware of suicide and prevention.

The coalition’s goal is to bring the suicide number to zero.

Currently, the coalition is made up of mostly mental health professionals.

“We haven’t been able to connect as much with members of the religious communities, area businesses, just general members of the community, people who maybe are not professionals but may have a personal interest in it,” said Fenoglio.

She says in the last six months, the coalition has noticed an increase in child and teen suicides.

The group meets every month and has been around for about 18 years.