Police, firefighters fill in at daddy-daughter dance

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (CNN) – In Utah, police officers and firefighters stepped in as dates for a daddy-daughter dance.

They danced with girls whose fathers could not make it or are not around.

“When I came walking in here I saw these little girls and it reminded me of when I took my little girls,” said Sgt. Darren Carr.

With two daughters of his own, Sgt. Carr knows a father’s shoes can be difficult to fill. For the girls at the South Salt Lake Daddy-Daughter Dance whose fathers couldn’t make it, these princesses had a special knight in shining armor.

“You wanna come out and dance? Okay, let’s go out and dance,” said Sgt. Carr.

Several police officers and firefighters stepped onto the dance floor to step in as dates for the girls.

