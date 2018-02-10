Officials predict farmers’ income will continue to drop

GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – Farmers are continuing to be hit hard, as officials predict their incomes will continue to drop this year.

“The farm prices the last several years, the commodity prices have been low,” said Boyd Funk, Kansas farmer. “We’ve had a little run-up here the last few weeks, but still.”

The USDA projects a seven percent drop in farmers’ net income this year compared to last year. A big reason for this is something outside of farmers’ control — the global market.

“There’s a lot of grain around in the world, especially wheat. The Black Sea region is exporting a lot and competing with us and we just can’t compete in that market,” said Funk.

This doesn’t only affect producers, but businesses that rely on farmers.

“We’re seeing a drop in equipment sales, and what we’ve been doing here lately is repairing what equipment our farmers do have,” explained Brad Sloan, Fairbank Equipment.

But repairs don’t bring in as much money as sales, meaning less income for those that rely on the sales.

“We, we go with the farmer,” said Sloan. “If they’re not doing very well, we don’t do very well. The whole community here is that way.”

Grain prices are low and low yields are only adding to the struggle.

“What we need to do is grow more corn, more wheat, more product, and with new equipment we can do that,” explained Sloan “We have the ability to do that. With old equipment, we’re probably going to be staying about where we were before.”

Sloan said these slumps tend to last three to five years, which means it could turn around soon or last another couple of years.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow and like us on Facebook and Twitter.