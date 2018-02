Entering tonight, Nico Hernandez was 3-0 in his professional career. But tonight was different. Tonight, Nico was fighting for the IBA Americas Flyweight Championship. He went up against Victor Torres.

In round five, Nico Hernandez won by TKO, claiming the IBA America’s flyweight championship. This was actually a blind fight for Hernandez. He was supposed to fight a different fighter, but he was unable to make it to Kansas.