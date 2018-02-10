LoveHappens: Olympic athletes looking to Tinder during Winter Games

The PyeongChang athletes are looking for love in all the right places.

An Instagram account (@tinderpyeongchang) has emerged highlighting all the Olympic athletes with Tinder profiles from the village in PyeongChang.

And hey, who could blame them? They’re young athletes in the best shape of their lives enjoying the experience of a lifetime on the world’s biggest stage. Why not?

Craig Melvin profiled the Instagram account on TODAY Saturday morning with hosts Sheinelle Jones and Dave Price.

“I’m sure love happens,” Jones said.

“Ohhh love happens,” Price interjects. “There’s a supply of a lot of…things if love happens…”

Jones: “We’ll just leave it there. Hashtag: Love Happens.”