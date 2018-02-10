Lim Hyo-Jun wins South Korea's first gold medal of the 2018 Games.

Lim Hyo-Jun won the 1500m in his Olympic debut, breaking the Olympic record in the event and earning South Korea their 22 short track Olympic gold. Lim was followed by Sjinkie Knegt (NED) and Semen Elistratov (OAR).

The final featured nine skaters after three competitors were advanced by the judges.

For the first time since 2006 there was no Americans in the Final A of the 1500m. American’s J.R. Celski and John-Henry Krueger both received a penalty and were not given a placing in their respective semifinals.

In the 1500m Final B, Aaron Tran (USA) finished in fifth place.

Womens 3000m relay

South Korea, Canada, Italy and the Netherlands advance to the Final A on Feb. 20

The South Korean team miraculously came back from error early on to set an Olympic record due to the efforts of Shim Suk-Hee to win the first heat of the relay. Shim was able to recover from being eliminated from the 500m earlier in the day. The Koreans will have a chance to defend their Olympic title next week.

In the following heat, China broke the South Korean’s Olympic record by almost a second, winning their heat in 4:05.315.

Italy snuck into the final after Arianna Fontana made a last lap push to eliminate the Netherlands.