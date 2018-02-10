Icy roads cause multiple crashes in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Slick roads have caused multiple crashes on Wichita highways.

The Kansas Highway Patrol is on the scene of a possible 6-vehicle crash in the southbound lanes of I-135, near the 21st Street exit.

They say the wreck could involve more cars. At least two people have been seriously injured in that crash.

In a tweet, Wichita Police Chief Gordon Ramsay says around 20 crashes have been reported since 7 p.m., a lot happening on I-135.

In a response to the conditions, EARP is in effect for Wichita.

We will have more on these crashes and the weather during our KSN at 10 newscast.

