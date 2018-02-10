How to watch all the ‘Olympic Ice’ shows from PyeongChang 2018

Wondering where you can find previews and post-event reactions for all the figure skating in PyeongChang? Tune in to Olympic Ice right here throughout the Games!
The pre-show coverage is hosted by Liam McHugh, joined by analysts Tanith White and Scott Hamilton. They provide in-depth coverage of all things figure skating.
The post-show coverage is hosted by Krista Voda, joined by analysts Kristi Yamaguchi, Charlie White and Ben Agosto. They discuss all angles of figure skating and break down each day’s action.