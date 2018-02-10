Fight between inmates at EDCF forces lockdown

El Dorado Correctional Facility near El Dorado. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner, File)

EL DORADO, Kan. (KSNW) – The El Dorado Correctional Facility was placed on a lockdown Friday after a group of inmates got into a fight.

According to Robert Sapien, an EDCF official, one inmate was treated for injuries at the facility infirmary. Another inmate was taken off-site to be treated. No staff was injured during the altercation.

The names of the individuals involved in the fight have not been released. The incident remains under investigation.

Sapien could not confirm if the facility was still under lockdown.

