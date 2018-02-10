Celski, Krueger, and Tran move on to 1500m semifinal

American Aaron Tran was the benefactor of  a crash caused by Yuri Confortola (ITA) in heat 2 of the 500m that initially eliminated Sochi silver medalist Han Tianyu (CHN) and Andy Jung (AUS). Upon official review the crash was deemed Confortola’s fault, advancing Tianyu and Jung. 

In heat 5, JR Celski made a last lap pass to put himself in the top-three of his heat, advancing to the semi-final. 

In heat 6, a crash almsot knocked out medal contender Sjinkie Knegt (NED), but the Dutch skater was able to swiflty avoid contact. Other favorites including Hwang Dae-Heon and Seo Yi-Ra advanced as well. 

J.R. Celski (SELL-skee) will feature in semi-final 1. Aaron Tran and John-Henry Krueger will race in semi-final 2

22 skaters will compete in three semi-finals after four skaters were advanced by the judges. Semi-final 1 and 2 will feature seven skaters, the other will feature eight. The top two from each semi-final qualify for the final.

