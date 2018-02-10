All eyes were on Yuna Kim as she lit the Olympic cauldron

Yuna Kim’s an Olympic gold medalist and a two-time world champion figure skater, but she still gets nervous, including at Friday’s opening ceremony.

The South Korean performed on a tiny ice rink propped high in the air with 35,000 fans looking on at the Pyeongchang Olympics.

Kim skated for about 30 seconds and then took the torch from two North and South Korean ice hockey players who climbed 120 steps to deliver it.

Kim says, “When I was on the ice rink, I couldn’t really see the spectators in the stadium. I was only thinking I could fall, so I shouldn’t make any mistakes.”

She didn’t.

The two hockey players had no chance to practice. She was concerned, but it went according to script, with Kim delivering the flame to the cauldron.

 
 

