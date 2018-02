SEDGWICK COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office says they are investigating a suspicious death at Lake Afton Saturday.

They tell us it happened around 7:30 a.m. in the 25400 block of West 39th Street, which is on the north side of the lake.

Lt. Tim Myers says the body of a 57-year-old man was found.

He says officials are investigating to find out what led to the man’s death.