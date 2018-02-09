Wichita woman pleads guilty to producing child pornography

Stefanie Larsen (Photo courtesy KASPER)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A Wichita woman pleaded guilty Friday to producing child pornography while she was babysitting a seven-year-old girl in her home.

Stefanie Larsen, 46, pleaded guilty to one count of production of child porn. In her plea, she admitted she allowed a man to produce a series of videos in which he committed a sex act near a sleeping child.

The man, identified as Bill Raymond, paid Larsen to let him make the videos.

Sentencing is set for April 25. Both parties have agreed to recommend a sentence of 17.5 years.

